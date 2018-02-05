Suspect in custody after man seriously injured in Montgomery shooting

One person is in custody after a shooting Monday morning (Source: WSFA 12 News)

One person is in custody after a shooting Monday morning (Source: WSFA 12 News)

One person is in custody and another is recovering after a shooting Monday morning in Montgomery.

According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, officers and medics were called to the 100 block of Truett Drive after a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a serious gunshot injury. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Williams says a suspect in the shooting has been taken into custody and at this time, potential charges are pending.

No other information related to this shooting has been released.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.