ASU to celebrate founder's week, 150th anniversary

This week, Alabama State University is celebrating founders week and the university's 150th anniversary. The week is expected to be filled with a host of events and they want you, the public, to join in!

University officials say the events will begin on Tuesday and will continue through Friday.

Below is a complete schedule of events:

Tuesday:

Read and Rise | President Quinton Ross and members of the Hornet Nation will share the love of reading with students at 18 elementary schools in the Montgomery area. At 10 a.m., President Ross will read to the students at the E.D. Nixon Elementary School/news media is invited to be present.



Wednesday:

Marion Nine Community College Tour- ASU’s Office of Admissions honors the Marion Nine with visits to community colleges across the state of Alabama.

Thursday:

A celebration of Service/Wreath Ceremony & Tributes to the University’s presidents and icons of its 150 years as a school. 11 a.m. @ the Ralph Abernathy Auditorium with President Quinton Ross in attendance.



Friday:

Founders’ Day Convocation | Featuring speaker Thomas W. Dortch, Nationwide Chairman of 100 Black Men of America, and the presentation of the 2018 Spirit Awards. 10 a.m. @ the Dunn-Oliver Acadome with President Quinton Ross in attendance. Campus faculty processional begins at 9:15 a.m. near the ASU Library.

For more information on the event, call 334-229-4270.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.