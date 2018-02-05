Montgomery’s Downtown library closed first for major renovations

The library will get a full transformation, with new shelving, new furniture, new computers and smart boards

The Juliette Hampton Morgan Memorial Library closed Monday until further notice for a major renovation that’s expected to take several months to complete.

The library is wrapping up a nearly two-year project. It already has new carpet, new paint, new and cleaned up floors, and some new computers. With this new round of improvements the library will get a full transformation, with new shelving, new furniture, new computers and smart boards, and the infrastructure it needs to support it all.

The Montgomery City-County Public Library system has nine other locations that will all remain open during the renovation process downtown.

