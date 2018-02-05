Eric: Quiet Monday but more rain awaits

I get the feeling our weather is going to take more of an active turn over the next few weeks. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures today. But hang on, our next round of rain (of what could be many) is right around the corner...

TODAY: No weather worries Monday with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s north to lower 60s south. Enjoy!

TUESDAY: Warmer air quickly kicks in tomorrow with highs surging toward 70 degrees. We'll track a few random showers across the area, but overall coverage will remain limited and I think there will be sunny breaks involved too.

We'll be in at the Selma Walgreens programming weather radios from 10am-2pm. Come by and say hello!

WEDNESDAY: This appears to be our most active day this week as a band of heavy rain and storms moves through the area.

That rain will start to pick up by mid morning and slowly move south and east into the afternoon. Severe weather parameters appear rather low at this time, so we're not overly concerned with that element of the forecast. That being said, we may have to watch for a storm or two that becomes briefly strong with the overall threat not quite zero. Heavy rain will be the main calling card for the vast majority of you.

LOOKING AHEAD: Models drive fresh moisture back into the area by the weekend, setting the stage for what appears to be a more active stretch of weather in the near to mid term.

That more active flavor will help with drought conditions across the area.

