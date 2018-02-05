New flight added to Montgomery Regional Airport

Coming this Spring, the Montgomery Regional Airport will feature another flight option for Texas travelers.

Beginning April 3 American Airlines will operate a third daily flight between MGM and the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Montgomery Regional Airport officials announced Monday.

This new location comes after American Airlines announced another flight destination earlier in October.

American Airlines and Delta Connection provide daily services to Dallas, Atlanta, and Charlotte from the Montgomery Regional Airport.

