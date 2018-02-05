Auburn business owners looking back at holiday season success

We are a little over a month into 2018, and now that things have slowed down a little bit here in Auburn, local business owners are looking back at their holiday season sales.

Store owners say that they had a profitable holiday season. Business has been a little slow since the start of the new year, but they had a strong end to 2017.

“I think this was a better year for us this year than it was last year. Having the Auburn-Alabama game here was huge," says General Manager of Charming Oaks, Shelby Cohan. So, we started off Black Friday just insane. That weekend was so much fun. When the students leave, the city really did support us this year,”

Cohan says that January has been kind of a resting period and she plans to start looking for new merchandise this week.

