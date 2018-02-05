Auburn men's basketball reaches highest ranking since 2000 - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Auburn men's basketball reaches highest ranking since 2000

Mustapha Heron (5) Auburn men's basketball vs Vanderbilt on Saturday Feb. 3, 2018, in Auburn, Ala. (Photo by Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics) Mustapha Heron (5) Auburn men's basketball vs Vanderbilt on Saturday Feb. 3, 2018, in Auburn, Ala. (Photo by Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics)
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

The Auburn men's basketball team continues its move up the polls.

Monday, the Tigers hit No. 8 on the AP Top 25 Poll, the team's highest ranking since it sat at No. 7 back in 2000.

Coach Bruce Pearl has his team sitting at a 21-2 record on the season, including a 9-1 run in conference play, the best in the SEC. 

The team's latest win came Saturday night against Vanderbilt, 93-81.

Tennessee and Kentucky are the only other SEC teams in the Top 25 with the Volunteers (17-5) climbing to No. 15 and the Wildcats (17-6) falling to No. 24.

Villanova remains the No. 1 ranked team in the country.

Auburn hosts Texas A&M Wednesday, a team that has yet to win a conference road game this season.

