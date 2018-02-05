Lane closures announced for Montgomery boulevard, I-85

Montgomery motorists, heads up! The Alabama Department of Transportation has announced temporary lane closures for the Eastern Boulevard and parts of Interstate 85.

According to ALDOT, beginning Monday temporary lane closures will be in place on the Eastern Boulevard from Troy Highway to Interstate 85. The lane closures will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Sunday as crews work to permanently stripe the recently resurfaced road.

ALDOT says lane closures are still possible from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday until the project is complete. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling through construction zones.

Lanes closures have also been scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday night on I-85, north and southbound, from Eastern Boulevard to Chantilly Parkway. ALDOT says workers will be patching potholes on the interstates from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, plan accordingly and use caution when traveling through a construction zone.

