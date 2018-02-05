Hitting all the right notes at Wetumpka Middle School

Playing a musical instrument can have a lot of positive effects on a person... it can relieve stress, improve social skills and even help build confidence. One teacher in Wetumpka knows the value all of those things can have on middle school students, and her name is Diana Frazier.

Frazier decided on this career path a long time ago after picking up her first instrument; it brought her immense happiness and she knew she wanted to share that feeling with others...

"I have just always known I was going to be a teacher!" Frazier said. "I love what I do, I love working with kids, and just the joy that being in band in school brought me I want to bring that to the students. It's just a happiness and a sense of fulfillment that you just can't get from anything else."

There is no doubt about it - learning to read and play music isn't easy, but Mrs. Frazier has found the key to teaching younger students is to never do it the same way twice.

"I get bored just like the kids do, so we always try to do something new or do things differently," she said. "Especially at the middle school level, they are already so awkward and uncomfortable and unsure of themselves as it is, so when they come in and do something really well they are like 'wow - I did that?!' and the next day they are ready to go and try something new."

After 20 years of teaching, Frazier has figured out that the learning process never stops, and she could be more excited to continuing her musical journey along side her students.

"I have learned that there is always something new to learn... I would not do anything else but teacher music! That is all I have ever wanted to do my entire life," Frazier said.

Congratulations Mrs. Frazier, you're this week's class act!

