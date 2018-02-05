High-speed internet may be coming to rural Alabama farmers

Farmer Rusty Wood spends several hours a week on conducting farm business on his laptop or iPad, but connectivity is slow. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Autauga County farmer Rusty Wood has to spend about an hour a day, five days a week conducting farm business on his laptop or iPad. The problem is connectivity is slow-going to get the information he needs related to his 870-acre farm.

State Senator Clay Scofield of north Alabama hopes to change that. Scofield's SB 149 would provide a 10 percent investment tax credit to internet companies to provide high-speed internet service to rural farmers. Scofield, himself, is a cattleman and poultry farmer.

Scofield's proposal has already received Senate approval and is now in the House. He told WSFA 12 News he feels good about the bill passing in his fourth attempt.

Scofield cautions farmers that if his bill passes, they won't see high-speed internet service right away. Internet companies have to lay down either new fiber lines or a new cell tower, and that will take some time.

