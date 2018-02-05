Gov. Ivey set to meet with Italian ambassador, Leonardo-DRS execs

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is scheduled to meet with Italian Ambassador Armando Varricchio and executives from Leonardo DRS.

Ivey's office confirms the meeting will center on the possibility of Leonardo coming to Alabama and Alabama and Italy working together on economic development.

Leonardo-DRS, a global aerospace and defense firm, has put in a bid with the U.S. Air Force to assemble aircraft at Tuskegee’s Moton Airfield.

If the firm wins the bid, the advanced assembly center would create 750 high paying, full-time jobs over a 10-year ramp-up period.

The project would begin in 2019 and its total investment in the T-100 project’s buildings, infrastructure, and equipment would exceed somewhere between $200 million and $250 million.

Tuskegee and Macon County officials said the project could act as a powerful catalyst for growth. Officials expect an announcement to be made before July 2018.

If the firm wins the bid, it will be yet another part of the expanding aerospace industry in the state. In December, Montgomery secured the F-35 fighter jet program.

Currently, officials say Alabama is home to more than 300 companies and organizations involved in activities ranging from aircraft and component assembly, raw materials, production, engineering, maintenance and repair, and flight training.

