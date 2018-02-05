NCAA denies Auburn's appeal of Austin Wiley ruling

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban dancing, you say?More >>
Coach Paul Bryant died of a massive heart attack while preparing to undergo a physical. He died just weeks after announcing his retirement.More >>
LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri will preview the 2018 Tigers around noon Friday at Champion’s Club in Alex Box Stadium. We will stream the news conference live when it begins.More >>
The strong demand for tickets to the Auburn University Men’s Basketball game has prompted the university to warn fans about counterfeit tickets.More >>
The Tigers newest commitment is Emmitt Williams, a five-star power forward from Lehigh Acres, FL.More >>
The NCAA has denied Auburn's appeal of a ruling declaring center Austin Wiley ineligible for the rest of the season.More >>
The Auburn men's basketball team continues its move up the polls.More >>
Five players from Auburn, five from Alabama, and one from Troy all on hand to take part in the festivities.More >>
Auburn University has named Allen Greene it's new director of athletics. At 10 a.m. Friday, the university will hold a news conference to introduce him.More >>
Auburn has settled a federal lawsuit filed by former baseball coach Sunny Golloway.More >>
It has been determined that sophomore center Austin Wiley has been declared ineligible for the remainder of this season.More >>
After leading the Auburn Tigers to a 10-4 season in his first season as quarterback, Jarrett Stidham says he's not done yet.More >>
Add another name to the growing list of Auburn underclassmen calling it a career with the Tigers to declare for the NFL draft.More >>
Auburn's Carlton Davis and Kamryn Pettway have announced they will enter the 2018 NFL Draft. Davis, a junior defensive back, made his announcement on Twitter Wednesday.More >>
