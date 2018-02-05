Girl Scout earns award after planting, donating community grown vegetables

Girl Scout Ellie Stevens, has received her Silver Award, the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn. (Source: Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama)

Montgomery Girl Scout Ellie Stevens has earned her Silver Award, which is the highest honor a Girl Scout Cadette can receive.

Stevens earned the award after planting vegetables in various gardens in her community then donating the produce to the Montgomery Area Food Bank and Salvation Army.

“I chose this Take Action Project so that I could give fresh food to those that were wanting a healthier lifestyle but couldn’t afford it,” said Stevens in a press release. “Through this project I learned the best way to plant seeds, grow vegetables, and most importantly how to help people in need.”

Stevens also created coloring books to go along with the vegetables. She spent more than 50 hours on the whole project.

