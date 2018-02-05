Free legal clinic rescheduled to Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery

A free counsel and advice legal clinic has been rescheduled to Tuesday.

The Montgomery Volunteer Lawyers Program has rescheduled their free, walk-in clinic to Tuesday afternoon, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The clinic was originally going to be held in January, but it was canceled due to weather.

The clinic will be held at 1100 Adams Avenue. No appointment is necessary. You can visit montgomeryvlp.org for a complete list of available services.

