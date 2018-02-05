Payday lending reform set for debate in AL legislature

It's been nearly 10 months since Kay Ivey was sworn in as Alabama's latest governor, following the scandal surrounding Robert Bentley.More >>
House Lawmakers passed legislation Thursday which could require more daycares in Alabama to be inspected and licensed.More >>
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms Representative George Bandy died after an accident on Jan. 5 on Andrews Road.More >>
Payday lending reform will once again be debated by Alabama lawmakers during the 2018 legislative session.More >>
Autauga County farmer Rusty Wood has to spend about an hour a day, five days a week conducting farm business on his laptop or iPad. The problem is connectivity is slow-going.More >>
Some Alabama legislators have received subpoenas for campaign finance records in what appears to be an attorney general's review of campaign spending.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives has voted to make it a capital offense to kill a person in front of their child.More >>
Emily's Law, which would provide new punishments for dog owners whose dogs attack people, passed out of a legislative committee Wednesday.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives has voted to make it illegal to smoke in a car carrying a child.More >>
The Alabama Senate has voted to stiffen penalties for distributing fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.More >>
