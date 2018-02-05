Man charged with sharing child pornography in connection with viral video

Montgomery police have charged a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.

Jerrell Washington, 42, of Montgomery, was charged with one count each of possession and dissemination of child pornography, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Washington was taken into custody late Monday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held under a $100,000 bond.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the sexual assault and the spread of the video, which went viral on social media late last week.

Police have told anyone who receives the video to report it to the social media platform and delete it immediately.

Facebook released this statement about the video: “We do not allow the sharing of child exploitative images on Facebook or Messenger -- even to express outrage. Regardless of intention, sharing such imagery is harmful and illegal. When we become aware of such images, we remove them and notify the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. We urge people never to share such content and to report it to local authorities immediately.”

The Facebook spokesperson reiterated the platform's stance on taking safety and security issues very seriously, adding Facebook has a zero tolerance for child exploitation images (CEI) being shared regardless of intent.

The spokesperson added that every image uploaded to Facebook since 2011 is scanned using PhotoDNA technology. This technology scans each image and flags known child exploitative material to prevent future uploads of imagery from surfacing on the platform.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.