Man wanted in connection with sexual assault of child in viral video

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the man they believe sexually assaulted a young child in a viral video that circulated on social media.

Germaine Moore of Millbrook is wanted on 11 counts related to a criminal sexual conduct investigation involving a person under 13. Investigators believe he’s a flight risk and must be brought into custody.

Moore is a 44-year-old man, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 214 pounds. He has active warrants in Detroit, Michigan, with full extradition and multiple pending charges in Alabama.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Internet Crimes Unit served a search warrant on Magnolia Loop in Millbrook Monday afternoon. Investigators combed through the house, waiting for hours for Moore to return. At 6 p.m., his wife was taken into custody and possible charges are pending. Investigators say she is not cooperating with police.

"Without her being cooperative and making sure Germaine was in custody safely and that all of Alabama's children and children across the United States are safe, then we're definitely going to sit down and talk wit her and find out why she has decided not to cooperate," said Lt. Brooke Walker with the SBI Special Victims Unit.

Moore was last seen in Elmore County late Monday afternoon.

"He does have ties here in Alabama," Walker said. "He also has ties to Michigan-- that's the only place that were confirmed of right now, but again, now that this has turned into essentially a manhunt to bring him into custody, we're going to bring no stone unturned until we find him and he is in custody."

Alabama law enforcement agencies began the investigation after a video depicting the sexual assault of a child started circulating on social media. The video had been shared across social media, and authorities are advising anyone who receives it to report it through social media and delete it immediately.

The Montgomery Police Department has also arrested and charged a man with one count each of possession and dissemination of child pornography in connection to the video.

Investigators confirm the child in the video has been located, and is safe. There is no word at this time on when and where the video was taken.

If you have any information, please contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

