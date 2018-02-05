Police searching for man in connection with viral sexual assault of child video

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the man they believe sexually assaulted a young child in a viral video that circulated on social media.

Germaine Moore is wanted on 11 counts related to a criminal sexual conduct investigation involving a person under 13. Investigators believe he’s a flight risk and must be brought into custody.

Moore is a 44-year-old man, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 214 pounds. He has active warrants in Detroit, Michigan with full extradition and multiple pending charges in Alabama.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Internet Crimes Unit served a search warrant on Magnolia Loop in Millbrook Monday afternoon.

Alabama law enforcement agencies began the investigation after a video depicting the sexual assault of a child started circulating on social media. The video had been shared across social media, and authorities are advising anyone who receives it to report it through social media and delete it immediately.

The Montgomery Police Department has also arrested and charged a man with one count each of possession and dissemination of child pornography in connection to the video.

Investigators confirm the child in the video has be located, and is safe. There is no word at this time on when and where the video was taken.

If you have any information, please contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

