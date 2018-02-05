Suspect at center of viral sexual assault video turns self in, fiance also charged

Germaine Moore, 44, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.

Moore of Millbrook is facing 11 counts related to a criminal sexual conduct investigation involving a person under 13.

Police began asking for the public’s assistance after attempting to serve a warrant at Moore's home on Monday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Internet Crimes Unit served a search warrant on Magnolia Loop in Millbrook. Investigators combed through the house, waiting for hours for Moore to return.

At 6 p.m., his fiance was taken into custody and possible charges are pending. Investigators say she would not cooperate with police and has since been charged with interfering with prosecution.

"Without her being cooperative and making sure Germaine was in custody safely and that all of Alabama's children and children across the United States are safe, then we're definitely going to sit down and talk with her and find out why she has decided not to cooperate," said Lt. Brooke Walker with the SBI Special Victims Unit.

Investigators believed Moore was a flight risk and needed to be taken into custody.

"He does have ties here in Alabama," Walker said. "He also has ties to Michigan-- that's the only place that were confirmed of right now, but again, now that this has turned into essentially a manhunt to bring him into custody, we're going to bring no stone unturned until we find him and he is in custody."

The video involved with this case had been shared across social media, and authorities are advising anyone who receives it to report it through social media and delete it immediately.

Investigators confirm the child in the video has been located, and is safe. There is no word at this time on when and where the video was taken.

The Montgomery Police Department also arrested and charged a man with one count each of possession and dissemination of child pornography in connection with the video.

