Coats for Comfort donations to be delivered to Salvation Army Tuesday

Dozens of coats donated by the public are being delivered Tuesday (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Dozens of coats that were donated to the Coats for Comfort campaign will be delivered to the Salvation Army Tuesday.

From Nov. 7 until Dec. 16, WSFA 12 News partnered with Henig Furs, Jim Massey Cleaners and the Salvation Army in the Coats for Comfort campaign. We asked our viewers to donate coats to the Salvation Army by d ropping them off at Jim Massey Cleaners, Henig Furs, or at The Salvation Army.

Jim Massey Cleaners then cleaned all the donated coats and for every 12 coats donated, Henig Furs gave away a new coat to a child in need through the Salvation Army.

On Tuesday, Jim Massey Cleaners will deliver all of the coats collected and cleaned to the Salvation Army at 9:30 a.m. WSFA 12 News will have a crew there

