Man charged in child sexual assault viral video

A Millbrook, AL man wanted in connection with a viral video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl was arrested early Tuesday morning.

Germaine Moore, 44, turned himself into Millbrook police at 2:30 a.m., authorities say. He is charged with sexual assault of a child, distribution of video depicting the assault and criminal sexual conduct first degree.

Investigators say the child in the video has been located and is safe. There is no word at this time on when and where the video was taken.

Officials say other charges are pending against Germaine Moore. A hold will also be placed on Germaine Moore for multiple related felony charges in Detroit.

A woman, Tonya Moore, was taken into custody Monday night in connection with the investigation. She is charged with interfering with prosecution. It's unclear if Germaine Moore and Tonya Moore are engaged or married.

Germaine Moore and Tonya Moore were booked in the Elmore County Detention Facility.

Authorities served a search warrant at Germaine Moore’s home on Magnolia Loop in Millbrook Monday. That is where they took Tonya Moore into custody.

After waiting hours for Germaine Moore to return home Monday, officials asked for the public's assistance in locating him.

Investigators said they believed Moore was a flight risk and needed to be brought into custody.

Alabama law enforcement agencies began the investigation after a video depicting the sexual assault of a child started circulating on social media and spread around the country and even internationally.

Authorities advised anyone who received it to report it through social media and delete it immediately.

The Montgomery Police Department arrested and charged a man Monday with one count each of possession and dissemination of child pornography in connection with the video.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.