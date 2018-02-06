Man wanted in connection to viral video of child's sexual assault in custody

A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.

According to officials, Germaine Moore, 44, turned himself into Millbrook Police at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. He is charged with sexual assault of a child, distribution of video depicting the assault and criminal sexual conduct first degree.

Officials say other charges are also pending. A hold will also be placed on Moore for multiple related felony charges in Detroit Michigan.

Investigators say Moore's fiancé, Tonya Moore, has been charged with interfering with prosecution.

Moore and his fiancé are in the Elmore County Jail. Moore will later be transported to the Elmore County Detention Facility.

Alabama law enforcement agencies began the investigation after a video depicting the sexual assault of a child started circulating on social media. The video had been shared across social media, and authorities are advising anyone who receives it to report it through social media and delete it immediately.

After serving a warrant at Moore’s home Monday and waiting hours for his return, officials asked for the public’s assistance in locating him. Investigators said they believed Moore was a flight risk and needed to be brought into custody.

The Montgomery Police Department has also arrested and charged a man with one count each of possession and dissemination of child pornography in connection with the video.

Investigators say the child in the video has been located and is safe. There is no word at this time on when and where the video was taken.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.