Editorial: The government has lost our money

Here is something alarming but certainly not surprising. One of the Pentagon’s largest agencies has seemingly lost approximately $800 million dollars. This was discovered from an internal audit obtained by Politico.

Ernst & Young found that the Defense Logistics Agency failed to properly document more than $800 million in construction projects, which is one of many examples where there is no trail for millions of dollars in property and equipment.

The management of such is so bad that it has been determined there is no way to track this money.

The president is now asking for billions more to beef up our military which I believe is necessary, but how will it be managed?

This is obviously not something that just happened. This is not a Republican or Democrat issue it is, however, a complete failure of our government which is incapable of managing our tax dollars. They can’t handle what they have, and yet they keep wanting more.

Recently an acquaintance of mine thought they had lost $300. We searched for it for hours. This acquaintance was extremely upset as this was a great deal of money. Fortunately, the money was found. Somehow, I don’t see the same level of concern from the government when they lost our tax dollars. Where’s the urgency and alarm? We must demand that our taxpayer dollars be accounted for, every single dollar.

Failure to do so can and will be addressed at the polls in November.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.