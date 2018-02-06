FIRST ALERT: Rain could affect commuters Wednesday

Temperatures are on their way up as we await a little Spring appetizer Tuesday. Forecast highs will climb to 70 or better across much of the area as we find ourselves ahead of a cold front slated to move through tomorrow. That front's arrival will trigger a line of very heavy rain tomorrow morning that could impact your commute.

TODAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine will accompany a 20 percent chance of a random shower but the big story will be the temperatures that should range from 70 to 76 across the area.

WEDNESDAY: Tomorrow morning will take on a very different tone as we track a line of showers and thunderstorms racing in from the west. Models have trended faster and more aggressively with the intensity of this line tomorrow morning.

The main issue with this will be timing as heavy rain will slide into the area during the peak of the morning rush. The ingredients for severe weather don't appear to be there as this line approaches. Instability remains low and should act to help limit the overall intensity of storms. Still, gusty winds will be possible and we can't completely rule out a brief Warning. Regardless of severe weather, widespread heavy rain will act to slow the commute down.

Rain and storms press into south Alabama into the afternoon as northern locations start to dry out. Temperatures in the morning will be well into the 60s but will fall through the 50s by afternoon. Tomorrow will be one of those weird days where the "high" is reached in the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: We're back to dry Thursday, but more waves of showers arrive Friday into the weekend. This signals what appears to be an active stretch ahead with more beneficial rain for the Deep South than we've experienced lately.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.