Man convicted in 2002 beating, burning of son denied parole

A Montgomery man who was found guilty in 2003 for beating and burning his then 2-year-old son has been denied parole.

On Tuesday, Elbert Dillard appeared in a Montgomery County Courtroom for his parole hearing. During the hearing, the mother of the victim, Mary Bradley, and Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey advocated against his parole.

“I believe that we as fathers were put on this earth to protect our children, not only when they are babies but throughout their life, doing everything we can to make sure they are provided for and taken care of and that nobody harms them,” Bailey said. “Unfortunately, Mr. Dillard did not subscribe to that,”

Bailey also read from statements Dillard had given to investigators when he was taken into custody after the 2002 incident. In the statements, Dillard admitted to abusing his son and said his son did nothing to warrant it.

“This man never needs to get out of prison,” Bailey continued. “He needs a life sentence and spend every single day of his life, hopefully in misery, for what he did to this pure innocent child that has to suffer every single day because of what his daddy did to him,”

Dillard was sentenced to serve 99 years after being convicted of pouring scalding hot water on his young son, Joseph Bradley, in 2002. He also admitted to beating him in the head with a blunt force object and kicking him.

Bradley’s body was left with first, second and third-degree burns, paralysis on the left side of his body and brain development challenges.

Dillard will not be eligible for parole until 2023.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.