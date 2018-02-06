Funeral donations accepted for star Montgomery athlete

Shaquille Johnson was the 2015 Fever Star Athlete of the Year. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

2015 Fever Star Athlete of the Year, Shaquille Johnson, was the victim of a fatal shooting in Capitol Heights on Sunday.

Ross-Clayton Funeral Home confirmed that they are accepting donations for Johnson's funeral. Anyone wishing to donate can do so in person with card, cash or check. Donations can also be made over the phone with a card.

Johnson’s family is still finalizing details for his funeral, but according to the Ross-Clayton Funeral home, it will be sometime next week.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

