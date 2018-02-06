Bailey accomplishes several skills during week 14

This has been a big week of accomplishments for Bailey!

Anne Stanford Crawley says Bailey has finally mastered her down and stay so she can now wear her red Service Dog in training vest! Bailey also knows her name, to come when called, to sit, stay and lay down.

Crawley also says Bailey is leading very good with her head halter and is really doing great in her training!

On Tuesday she went to the RSA Activity Center to the Kiwanis Club luncheon. She was introduced as a guest of honor and met Donnie Robinson President of the Montgomery Kiwanis Club and Mark Bunting Vice President of WSFA. She also had her picture taken with them!

“Bailey behaved very well and received many compliments on how good she was acting,” Stanford said.

Afterwards, Bailey walked across the street to the Alabama Power Building where she met Leslie Sanders, Vice President of Alabama Power Central location. She met many other friends there as well.

On Wednesday Bailey went to see Laura Harmon, President of the Board of Directors for Service Dogs Alabama, and her two dogs Sissy, a Havanese and Barkley, a Labradoodle like Bailey. She also had to opportunity to meet Mayor Todd Strange of Montgomery and some of the police leaders.

Click here to learn more about Service Dogs Alabama

The week ended with Bailey's first public training session in Lowes with Ashley Taylor, Head Trainer for Service Dogs Alabama. Bailey did super and Ashley was very pleased with how well she is progressing.

Check back next week to see where Bailey has been and what she has learned!

