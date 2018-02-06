ACLU sues AL over transgender drivers license policy

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the State of Alabama over a policy that it says restricts the issuance of driver's licenses to transgender people.

ACLU officials say Alabama is among nine states that require surgery or a court order that typically requires proof of surgery before it will issue a transgender person with a driver’s license that reflects their gender identity.

The suit was filed on behalf of three people who claim they were victims of discrimination.

One of those plaintiffs, Darcy Corbitt, claims Alabama officials sought invasive information about her medical history, called her doctor’s office without her consent, and was still refused an update to the gender information on her license.

Corbitt says a county clerk "chose to publicly humiliate me" and that the clerk referred to her as "he", him", and "it".

Brock Boone, staff attorney with the ACLU of Alabama, says its "baffling" that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency would require proof of surgery to change a gender on a drivers license, stating it's not required by the federal government and that the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators instructs states not to require surgery.

Boone said the state can't determine medical procedures a person or entire class of people need and that the discriminatory policy "forces transgender Alabamians to out themselves every time someone sees their driver’s license, which puts them at increased risk for violence and harassment."

Requests for comment from ALEA officials are pending and will be added to this report once they become available.

Read the ACLU's lawsuit below:

