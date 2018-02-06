Tax holiday scheduled for severe weather supplies

The holiday weekend will be Friday, Feb. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 25, when Alabamians are encouraged to stock up on a variety of supplies for protecting their homes and businesses during the tornado and hurricane seasons. (Source: Pixabay)

Alabama residents will be able to stock up on severe weather supplies during the seventh annual Sever Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

The holiday weekend will be Friday, Feb. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 25, when Alabamians are encouraged to stock up on a variety of supplies for protecting their homes and businesses during the tornado and hurricane seasons. Here is a list of all the counties and cities participating in the tax holiday.

These items, priced $60 or less, are included in the tax holiday weekend:

Batteries: AAA-cell batteries, AA-cell batteries, C-cell batteries, D-cell batteries, 6-volt batteries, 9-volt

batteries. (NOTE: coin batteries, automobile batteries, and boat batteries are not exempt.)

Cellular phone battery

Cellular phone charger

Portable self-powered or battery-powered radio, two-way radio, weather-band radio or NOAA weather radio

Portable self-powered light source, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns, or emergency glow sticks

Tarpaulin, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible, waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor system, such as bungee cords or rope, or tie-down kits

Duct tape

Plywood, window film or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings

Non-electric food storage cooler or water storage container

Non-electric can opener

Artificial ice, blue ice, ice packs, reusable ice

Self-contained first aid kit

Fire extinguisher

Smoke detector

Carbon monoxide detector

Gas or diesel fuel tank or container

Portable generators and power cords priced $1,000 or less are also included in the holiday. For more information, visit this link.

