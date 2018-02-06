Tax holiday scheduled for severe weather supplies - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Tax holiday scheduled for severe weather supplies

Alabama residents will be able to stock up on severe weather supplies during the seventh annual Sever Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

The holiday weekend will be Friday, Feb. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 25, when Alabamians are encouraged to stock up on a variety of supplies for protecting their homes and businesses during the tornado and hurricane seasons. Here is a list of all the counties and cities participating in the tax holiday.

These items, priced $60 or less, are included in the tax holiday weekend:

  • Batteries: AAA-cell batteries, AA-cell batteries, C-cell batteries, D-cell batteries, 6-volt batteries, 9-volt
  • batteries. (NOTE: coin batteries, automobile batteries, and boat batteries are not exempt.)
  • Cellular phone battery
  • Cellular phone charger
  • Portable self-powered or battery-powered radio, two-way radio, weather-band radio or NOAA weather radio
  • Portable self-powered light source, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns, or emergency glow sticks
  • Tarpaulin, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible, waterproof sheeting
  • Ground anchor system, such as bungee cords or rope, or tie-down kits
  • Duct tape
  • Plywood, window film or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings
  • Non-electric food storage cooler or water storage container
  • Non-electric can opener
  • Artificial ice, blue ice, ice packs, reusable ice
  • Self-contained first aid kit
  • Fire extinguisher
  • Smoke detector
  • Carbon monoxide detector
  • Gas or diesel fuel tank or container 

Portable generators and power cords priced $1,000 or less are also included in the holiday. For more information, visit this link

