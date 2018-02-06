Charles Barkley to host episode of SNL in March

Barkley will host the March 3 episode of SNL after the three-week Winter Olympics break. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Auburn University alum and former NBA player Charles Barkley will guest host an episode of Saturday Night Live.

SNL announced after Saturday night's episode that Barkley would guest host the March 3 show. Barkley will be joined by musical guest hip-hop trio Migos.

Barkley's episode will be the next original episode after the three-week Winter Olympics break.

