11th annual Give from the Heart Blood Drive Friday in Montgomery

The 11th annual Give from the Heart Blood Drive is set for Friday in Montgomery.

WSFA 12 News is teaming up with LifeSouth once again to put on the event held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The blood drive will be at the LifeSouth building at 4139 Carmichael Road, Montgomery, AL 36106.

Anyone with questions about Friday's event can contact LifeSouth at 334-260-0803, or visit the LifeSouth website.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.