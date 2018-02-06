'Give from the Heart' Blood Drive Friday in Montgomery

The 11th annual 'Give from the Heart Blood Drive' is Friday at the LifeSouth building. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The 11th annual Give from the Heart Blood Drive is set for Friday in Montgomery.

WSFA 12 News is teaming up with LifeSouth once again to put on the event held until 6 p.m. The blood drive will be at the LifeSouth building at 4139 Carmichael Road, Montgomery, AL 36106.

“Every year our goal is 100 plus. We leave it at that. 100 plus and we have been very successful that over the years we have had 100 plus people walk through the door and want to give the gift of life,” said Melinda Hinds.

Hinds is the District Community Development Coordinator for LifeSouth in Montgomery.

To give blood you must 17 years old or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Officials with LifeSouth say the entire process takes roughly 30 to 40 minutes from the time you walk in the door to the time you walk out.

Keyeria Gilbert, who has been working at LifeSouth in Montgomery for 10 years, had to have a blood transfusion 13 years ago.

“I just lost too much blood during the process of having my boys,” Gilbert said.

She said if she didn’t have the blood transfusion she would have died.

“I couldn’t imagine not being here to see my kids grow up,” said Gilbert.

According to LifeSouth, one blood donation can save up to three lives.

“Each time someone donates blood in that 30 to 40 minutes, actually can save three lives because of the components in the blood,” Hinds said.

Hinds encourages anyone donating blood at Friday’s event to stay hydrated and eat a light breakfast before. T-shirts and snacks will be provided to anyone who donates.

Anyone with questions about Friday's event can contact LifeSouth at 334-260-0803, or visit the LifeSouth website.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.