Nationwide shortage of 18-wheelers impacts AL truck driving school

Allen Brazzie is just shy of a month away from taking the wheel full time once he graduates with his CDL license from the Trenholm State Community College truck driving school.

"Well, it's inspiration for me because of my uncle," Brazzie explained. "He was a truck driver and when I was small he would put me in his lap and let me touch the steering wheel."

Brazzie is well-aware of the shortage of trucks and drivers but not at all concerned about shifting into high gear and landing a job.

"I have put applications in with six companies and I'm already getting responses from them," he said.

Still, this is not to say the national shortage of both isn't affecting the school's truck driving curriculum.

"Lining it up, let's do it!" shouted Will Gaskin to a trainee.

Gaskin is the lab instructor for Trenholm's truck driving school, which graduates around 110 students every year following an 8-week-long CDL course. He says the college is in the market for a used 18-wheeler to augment its fleet of training trucks and ready to spend as much as $50,000. The problem is they can't find one.

"We might could have gotten two but right now we find it really hard because a lot of trucking companies are holding onto their inventory," Gaskin said.

The shortage of big rigs on the road is due to several factors; the economy is improving, weather disruptions, more and more companies are shipping by freight, and businesses are busy restocking after one of the strongest Christmas seasons in recent memory.

Brazzie says he doesn't spend a whole lot of time worrying about what might or might not happen in the trucking industry. His primary goal is to get trained, get ready, and hit the road when the time comes.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.