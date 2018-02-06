Former NFL veteran added to ASU staff

Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
The buzz began moments after Tua Tagovailoa hit Devonta Smith with the game winning touchdown pass just over three weeks ago. “What will become of Jalen Hurts?”More >>
Kassius Robertson scored 22 points to help Missouri snap a three-game losing streak with a 69-60 victory over Alabama on Wednesday night.More >>
Alabama tight end Major Tennison has been arrested on a marijuana possession charge.More >>
Julio Jones is a busy man. He's not only a wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, but he now owns a car dealership too. It's no wonder the Pro Bowl WR couldn't make it through the whole College Football Playoff Championship.More >>
Auburn inked 15 players during the early signing period in December and with eight commitments looking to sign on Wednesday February 7th, National Signing Day.More >>
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn will make at least $49 million over the next seven years under his new contract.More >>
The NCAA has denied Auburn's appeal of a ruling declaring center Austin Wiley ineligible for the rest of the season.More >>
The Auburn men's basketball team continues its move up the polls.More >>
The strong demand for tickets to the Auburn University Men’s Basketball game has prompted the university to warn fans about counterfeit tickets.More >>
Alabama State football will look to build off a 5-6 2017 season with new coaching hires announced Tuesday.More >>
The senior from Brantley has already broken the Troy all-time scoring and the Sun Belt record for three-pointers made records.More >>
Hornets secondary coach Grady Brown will be joining the Louisville Cardinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2018. Brown will take up the position of defensive assistant and recruiting coordinator under head coach Bobby Petrino.More >>
Troy Athletics is bringing Mardi Gras to Troy Feb. 10 and all are welcome.More >>
We are 16 days out from the start of the college baseball season but before that, two Troy Trojans earned Preseason All-Sun Belt honors.More >>
Alabama State football will look to build off a 5-6 2017 season with new coaching hires announced Tuesday.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn will make at least $49 million over the next seven years under his new contract.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide after a fatal shooting Sunday morning.More >>
