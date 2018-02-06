Josh: Wet Wednesday ahead

HERE COMES THE RAIN: Scattered pockets of rain are ongoing across Alabama, these nuisance showers will continue to overspread the rest of the state through the overnight hours. As dawn arrives, a stronger line of storms will move into west Alabama.

STRONG STORMS WEDNESDAY MORNING? As the line of storms races across the state, it will be capable of producing isolated pockets of wind damage. Heavy rainfall, isolated flooding and lightning are also likely in spots early Wednesday. The tornado risk is very low, but not quite zero.

Parameters are marginal and the risk of severe weather is low, but it's enough to warrant our attention, and yours. Now is a good time to check the batteries and reception in your NOAA Weather Radio and be sure your phone is charged and that the WSFA Weather App is installed and working correctly.

The storms will exit Alabama no later than noon and temperatures will slowly fall through the afternoon.

THURSDAY AND BEYOND: After the front, Thursday will be cool and dry. But, with a southwesterly flow aloft developing later this week, we'll see a warmer and wetter pattern for Friday and beyond. Scattered rain, highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s and comfortably cool nights headline the forecast for the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.