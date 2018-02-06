TODAY: WSFA, Alabama Labor Dept. hold job bank

WSFA 12 News and the Alabama Department of Labor are teaming up for another job bank!

Today from 4 to 6:30 p.m, we'll have our phone bank staffed with volunteers who can answer your questions.

Need help with creating a resume? Our volunteers can help with that, as well as walk you through what jobs are available, help you with a state job search, and even provide details on unemployment benefits!

Tune into WSFA 12 News starting at 4 p.m. and we'll share the phone number to call as soon as the event starts!

