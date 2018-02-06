WSFA, Alabama Labor Dept. hold job bank - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

WSFA Job Bank

WSFA, Alabama Labor Dept. hold job bank

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

WSFA 12 News and the Alabama Department of Labor teamed up for another job bank Monday.

Professionals took several hundred calls about creating a resume, walking callers through what jobs are available, and helped with state job searches.

If you missed the job bank but need some help, here are a few ADOL resources that could help you.

CLICK HERE TO:

  1. Find a job in your area
  2. Find training
  3. Find career centers

