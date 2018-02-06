WSFA, Alabama Labor Dept. to hold Job Bank Monday

WSFA 12 News and the Alabama Department of Labor are teaming up for another job bank!

Starting Monday, Feb. 12, we'll have our phone bank staffed with volunteers who can answer your questions about creating a resume, walk you through what jobs are available, help you with a state job search, and even provide details on unemployment benefits.

The job bank will run from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. We'll share the phone number to call as soon as the event starts!

