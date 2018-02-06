Condition of pedestrian hit on Mobile Highway upgraded - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

A pedestrian hit by a car Tuesday evening in Montgomery has been upgraded to non-life-threatening condition, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

First responders were called to the 5500 block of Mobile Highway where they found a man suffering possible life-threatening injuries.

The unidentified victim was transported to a Montgomery hospital.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

