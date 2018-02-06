Pedestrian hit on Mobile Highway in Montgomery - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

A pedestrian was hit by a car Tuesday evening in Montgomery.

The Montgomery Police Department advises the victim was hit in the 5500 block of Mobile Highway. He was taken to a Montgomery hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

