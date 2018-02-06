3 shot, including 2 teens, in Montgomery

One of the teen victims was taken to the hospital with possibly life threatening injuries. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Eagle Circle. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Three people, including two teens, were shot Tuesday evening in Montgomery.

Officers with the Montgomery Police Department responded to the 5800 block of Eagle Circle in reference to people shot. Upon arrival, they found two teenagers and one adult suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taken to a Montgomery hospital. MPD reports one of the teen victims possibly has life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

