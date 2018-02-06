Proposed state education budget one of the largest in AL history

The budget, which is around $6.7 billion, is one of the largest in state history.More >>
Pleased, but not satisfied. That’s how Houston County Superintendent David Sewell describes the system’s state report card grade.More >>
While listening to music is easy, learning to read and play it can be very difficult. One educator in Elmore County can take inspiring musicians and turns them into pros in no time!More >>
Dothan City School leaders say despite receiving a C on the state report card prototype, they are very proud of the school system’s accomplishments.More >>
This week, Alabama State University is celebrating founders week and the university's 150th anniversary.More >>
Dallas County has 11 public schools and a little more than 3,000 students.More >>
The Alabama Department of Education released report cards for the first time Thursday that contain letter grades for each public school system and individual public school across the state.More >>
You don’t like it when your child brings home a poor report card, but how do you react when their entire school system gets a bad grade?More >>
Troy University issued a statement Thursday confirming a high school student was injured after falling from a balcony on its Troy campus Thursday morning.More >>
FOX10 News is committed to highlighting interesting people in our area. A Saraland High School Student is starting to go viral for his senior photos.More >>
