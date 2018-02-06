Proposed state education budget one of the largest in AL history

Lawmakers got their first look at the proposed state education budget Tuesday morning.

The budget, which is around $6.7 billion, is one of the largest in state history.

The budget includes money to hire 190 new teachers for grades 4-6, along with a 2.5 percent pay raise for all state education employees.

The budget includes a $20 million funding increase for the state's First Class Pre-K program, $3 million short of the governor's request.

The budget also includes overall funding increases for K-12, the Two-year college and Four-year college systems.

The bill would include additional funding for school supplies, technology and transportation.

Education retirees were one of the few groups to miss out on any increase.

Interim State Superintendent Ed Richardson said the budget is about as good as the state can do given the funding. Richardson said it would help set the state education system to be successful.

