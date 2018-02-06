MFR thanks "This is Us" for shedding light on smoke alarm safety

Montgomery Fire/Rescue shared a Facebook post from Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue Service thanking NBC’s “This is Us” for creating a storyline that highlights the importance of maintaining a working smoke alarm in your home.

After the Super Bowl, the network aired a special episode of the hit show, during which the family lost their home to an accidental house fire stemming from a malfunctioning kitchen appliance. However, in the previous episode, viewers saw the family had forgotten to replace the batteries in their smoke alarm.

“The message in the show goes along with what we preach here at Montgomery Fire/Rescue,” said Lt. Jason Cupps. “That is the importance of having a working smoke alarm in your home to give you and your family the best chance of surviving a house fire.”

Cupps said that survival typically depends on residents knowing the fire has started with enough time to escape. However, he said MFR frequently comes across structures without a working alarm during inspections.

“Maybe it’s too close to the kitchen so it goes off prematurely while you’re cooking,” Cupps said. “So, someone will take the batteries out or remove the smoke alarm all together.”

Cupps said regardless of the nuisance of switching batteries or poor placement, it’s extremely dangerous to not have a functioning system.

He said switching a battery or having a smoke alarm re-positioned is a small amount of money or time compared to what’s at risk without a working system.

