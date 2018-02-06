Weatherspoon brothers lead Mississippi St past Alabama 67-63

Blair Schaefer said it best Monday night about the record 10,749 at The Hump: "It was loud." #2 Mississippi State trailed #7 South Carolina 44-39 after 3 quarters. The Bulldogs used a 13-0 run in the 4th to remain perfect on the season. MSU beat the Gamecocks 67-53.More >>
Coach Paul Bryant died of a massive heart attack while preparing to undergo a physical. He died just weeks after announcing his retirement.More >>
LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri will preview the 2018 Tigers around noon Friday at Champion’s Club in Alex Box Stadium. We will stream the news conference live when it begins.More >>
The strong demand for tickets to the Auburn University Men’s Basketball game has prompted the university to warn fans about counterfeit tickets.More >>
Nick Weatherspoon had 18 points and his brother Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 13 to lead Mississippi State past Alabama 67-63 on Tuesday at Humphrey Coliseum.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
As Alabama coach Nick Saban looks ahead to National Signing day come this Wednesday, Bama fans have enjoyed looking back. For the last seven consecutive years, their coach has reeled in the nation’s top-rated recruiting class, and during that span has won four national championships.More >>
The buzz began moments after Tua Tagovailoa hit Devonta Smith with the game winning touchdown pass just over three weeks ago. “What will become of Jalen Hurts?”More >>
Kassius Robertson scored 22 points to help Missouri snap a three-game losing streak with a 69-60 victory over Alabama on Wednesday night.More >>
Alabama tight end Major Tennison has been arrested on a marijuana possession charge.More >>
Julio Jones is a busy man. He's not only a wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, but he now owns a car dealership too. It's no wonder the Pro Bowl WR couldn't make it through the whole College Football Playoff Championship.More >>
Timing is everything. On Monday, University of Alabama men’s basketball coach Avery Johnson walked around the Harbert Center loud and proud.More >>
As a good friend of the Humphrey family it saddens me to hear this news about a young man that to this point in his life has done everything right.More >>
