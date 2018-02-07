FIRST ALERT: Strong storms move across the WSFA viewing area

A line of strong thunderstorms is racing through the area this morning as a cold front approaches the area. The line started in west Alabama and will quickly continue spreading eastward toward the middle part of the morning.

High-resolution guidance suggests the leading edge of this line moves through the Montgomery metro around 9 a.m. While the threat for severe weather appears relatively low, it is not zero. We can't rule out a random damaging wind gust or brief spinup tornado.

We’re starting to get reports of damage from this morning’s storms. In Chilton County, deputies are assisting residents in Jemison after the storm left damage to some power lines and roofs.

The greatest threat will be widespread heavy rain and frequent lightning, which in and of itself will be enough to significantly affect commuters as it moves through. Heavy rain spreads into south Alabama into the afternoon as showers taper across our northern counties.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.