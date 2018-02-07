FIRST ALERT: Strong storms racing through

A messy morning commute is underway as an intense line of thunderstorms races southeast through the area.

We've seen a few Severe Thunderstorm Warnings from time to time as the more intense cores have produced damaging winds and small hail. Fortunately, the overall severe threat is low. But it's certainly not zero, and we can't completely rule out a brief spinup tornado at some point.

We’re starting to get reports of damage from this morning’s storms. In Chilton County, deputies are assisting residents in Jemison after the storm left damage to some power lines, roofs and downed trees. Most of the damage occurred on the west side of the city between U.S. Highway 31 and the intersection of County Road 42 West and County Road 38.

The leading edge line will be roughly parallel to the I-85 corridor around 9 a.m., sliding southward from there.

By early afternoon, any/all strong storm issues will be exclusive to South Alabama with only leftover showers across central Alabama. Until this line has passed, please remain weather aware. If nothing else, anticipate a very slow commute with heavy rain affecting most locations at some point this morning.

