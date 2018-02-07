FIRST ALERT: Tracking storms in south AL, rain elsewhere

2pm Afternoon Update: After what was a busy and messy morning commute across central Alabama and an active late morning in our southern counties, we are not watching as the coverage of storms is slowly fizzling. An intense line of thunderstorms raced through the area to start our Wednesday, and not the tail end of the storm activity will be coming to a close soon.

Now that all storms are exclusive in extreme portions of South Alabama, we are going to see our window of opportunity for severe weather start to dwindle by later on this afternoon. Besides the gusty winds, heavy rain and large amount of lightning, we are also still tracking some light/moderate rain that is gradually building in from the west.

We did see a few Severe Thunderstorm Warnings from time to time earlier today as the more intense cores have produced damaging winds and small hail. Fortunately, the overall severe threat was low, and we have only received a few reports of damage. In Chilton County, deputies are assisting residents in Jemison after the storm left damage to some power lines, roofs and downed trees. Most of the damage occurred on the west side of the city between U.S. Highway 31 and the intersection of County Road 42 West and County Road 38.

According to the Houston County EMA, a mobile home park in Dothan suffered damage.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.