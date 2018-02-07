National Signing Day: Fever country athletes gear up for big decisions

It’s National Signing Day! High school football players around the country have big decisions to make Wednesday and college coaches are waiting on the edge of their seats for them to announce those decisions.

We will be all over Fever Country bringing you the must-see coverage of national signing day.

At 4:30 p.m. we will celebrate with the signees and their families at the 21st Annual Fever Signing Day Party. The party is set to happen right here at WSFA 12 News with the return of the Hardee's Thickburger.

Send us your signing day pics using the hashtag #Fever12.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.