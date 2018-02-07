National Signing Day: Fever Country athletes make their decision - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

National Signing Day: Fever Country athletes make their decisions

It’s National Signing Day! High school football players around the country have big decisions to make. College coaches are waiting on the edge of their seats for them to announce those decisions.

We will be all over Fever Country bringing you the must-see coverage of national signing day.

Some notable signees include Lanier quarterback James Foster and Park Crossing quarterback and defensive back Cam Taylor. 

SIGNEES SO FAR

Alabama Christian Academy

  • Ty Tavaras to Faulkner
  • David Coulter to Faulkner

Andalusia High School

  • BJ Anderson to Vanderbilt
  • Ethan Wilson to South Alabama for baseball

Autauga Academy

  • Trace Ott to Hutchinson Community College
  • Jonathan Flowers to Independence Community College

Carver High School

  • Jackquis Murphy to Alabama State 
  • Isaiah Forte to UAB

Charles Henderson High School

  • Jacob Griffin to Huntingdon College
  • Jordan Dix-Hudson to Huntingdon College
  • Jared Wilson to South Alabama
  • Tobias Dillard to Union College
  • Kendarius Robinson to Delta State

Jeff Davis High School

  • Juquan Williams to Alabama State
  • Jacqui Graham to Alabama State 

Lee High School

  • Kevontae' Ruggs to Ole Miss
  • JaKorey Hawkins to Ole Miss

Montgomery Academy

  • Keefe White to The Citadel

Park Crossing High School

  • Cam Taylor to Nebraska
  • Tank Jenkins to Texas A&M
  • Doron Mitchell to Jacksonville State
  • Jaquan Johnson to Alabama State
  • Josh Fanning to Alabama State
  • Joseph Jemison to Tuskegee
  • Jia Langford to Itawamba Community College

Prattville High School

  • Brandon Jackson to Gulf Coast Preps Sports Academy
  • Jordan Harrison to Johnson C. Smith College
  • Tray Pettway to Hutchingson Community College
  • Eddie Brown IV to Faulkner University
  • Jaren Fields to South Alabama

Rehobeth High School

  • Brady Herring to Huntingdon College

Sidney Lanier High School

  • James Foster to Texas A&M
  • La'Dedric Jackson to Tulane
  • Alfred Thomas to Tulane

Stanhope Elmore High School

  • KJ Stokes to Purdue
  • Ke'lontae Varner to Faulkner

Wetumpka High School

  • Kavosiey Smoke to Kentucky
  • Nick Angus to Huntingdon College
  • Trey McCreary to Huntingdon College
  • Chase Adams to Huntingdon College

