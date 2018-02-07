National Signing Day: Fever Country athletes make their decisions

It’s National Signing Day! High school football players around the country have big decisions to make. College coaches are waiting on the edge of their seats for them to announce those decisions.

Some notable signees include Lanier quarterback James Foster and Park Crossing quarterback and defensive back Cam Taylor.

SIGNEES SO FAR

Alabama Christian Academy

Ty Tavaras to Faulkner

David Coulter to Faulkner

Andalusia High School

BJ Anderson to Vanderbilt

Ethan Wilson to South Alabama for baseball

Autauga Academy

Trace Ott to Hutchinson Community College

Jonathan Flowers to Independence Community College

Carver High School

Jackquis Murphy to Alabama State

Isaiah Forte to UAB

Charles Henderson High School

Jacob Griffin to Huntingdon College

Jordan Dix-Hudson to Huntingdon College

Jared Wilson to South Alabama

Tobias Dillard to Union College

Kendarius Robinson to Delta State

Jeff Davis High School

Juquan Williams to Alabama State

Jacqui Graham to Alabama State

Lee High School

Kevontae' Ruggs to Ole Miss

JaKorey Hawkins to Ole Miss

Montgomery Academy

Keefe White to The Citadel

Park Crossing High School

Cam Taylor to Nebraska

Tank Jenkins to Texas A&M

Doron Mitchell to Jacksonville State

Jaquan Johnson to Alabama State

Josh Fanning to Alabama State

Joseph Jemison to Tuskegee

Jia Langford to Itawamba Community College

Prattville High School

Brandon Jackson to Gulf Coast Preps Sports Academy

Jordan Harrison to Johnson C. Smith College

Tray Pettway to Hutchingson Community College

Eddie Brown IV to Faulkner University

Jaren Fields to South Alabama

Rehobeth High School

Brady Herring to Huntingdon College

Sidney Lanier High School

James Foster to Texas A&M

La'Dedric Jackson to Tulane

Alfred Thomas to Tulane

Stanhope Elmore High School

KJ Stokes to Purdue

Ke'lontae Varner to Faulkner

Wetumpka High School

Kavosiey Smoke to Kentucky

Nick Angus to Huntingdon College

Trey McCreary to Huntingdon College

Chase Adams to Huntingdon College

