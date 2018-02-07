TX shooting suspect arrested in Montgomery

A suspect wanted in connection to an early January shooting in Lubbock, Texas has been arrested in Montgomery by agents with the U.S. Marshal Service.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, Terence Youngblood, 19, was taken into custody Tuesday.

He is among three now charged after officers determined the victim was shot while in the backseat of a vehicle during a robbery involving drugs, then pushed out of the vehicle.

Youngblood is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility until he can be extradited back to Texas.

